Cardigan’s Atlantic 85 Lifeboat was paged at 6.57am yesterday, Wednesday June 26 to reports of a fishing vessel that had lost steering just off Mwnt.

The Lifeboat was launched and made best speed to the location through the thick sea mist.

En route it became clear that the skipper of the fishing vessel had managed to rig the emergency steering and the boat was making its way back towards Cardigan Island.

The lifeboat made contact with the fishing vessel off Mwnt and provided a safety escort back to Cardigan Island.

After this it was stood down and returned to station to be washed down, refuelled and readied for service by 9am.

Despite the early start, Cardigan’s volunteer lifeboat crew was back out at sea on Wednesday evening as both boats took part in the weekly training session.