Major Juno, or Willa Rose as she was known at Eglwyswrw’s Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, is the first mare ever to carry drums in the Royal Household Cavalry, in a history that goes back to the reign of King Charles II and the restoration of the 1660s.

She made history at Trooping the Colour last summer as she joined the parade in front of the new King and Queen. Major Juno also led this year’s Trooping the Colour, and this week was at the head of the regiment’s parade during the state visit of The Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The remarkable Juno is one of three subjects of is the Household Cavalry’s first ever official sculptor-in-residence, Zoe Carmichael.

Award-winning sculptor Zoe specialises in bronze animal sculptures, particularly horses.

She has spent the last three months studying all three horses very closely and clearly fell in love with the special girl from Pembrokeshire.

“She is a gentle giant and loves having her tummy scratched, so much so she will nuzzle you back with equal gumption,” said Zoe.

“I’m constantly patting, hugging her or kissing her on the nose. She is a beauty.”

Now Zoe’s clay model of Juno in full regalia and carrying the heavy drums she wears in parade has been sent to the foundry to be cast in bronze.

“Sometimes I can’t quite believe that six months ago I started with just a wire frame,” she said of the process.

“This is by far the most detailed and complex sculpture I have done. I am so happy with her sculpture and how lucky to spend so much time with such a gentle giant and all of her jaw droppingly beautiful (and unbelievably valuable) gold kit. Major Juno, what a superstar.

“Thank you to Juno’s division and groom for turning her out beautifully every time and helping with all the tack, which is a lot of tack. This is going to be a very special bronze.”

The final bronze of Juno will be available to purchase, with ten percent of each sale going to the Household Cavalry Foundation.

Major Juno is the fourth generation of the Dyfed shire bloodline began by the family patriarch John Rees Lewis at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, 40 years ago.

She stands at over 18.2hh and weighs almost a metric tonne. She has joined her old farm friend Ed, now known as Major Apollo, who left Dyfed Shire Horse Farm for the Household Cavalry in late 2019.

Both have followed in the footsteps of Juno’s uncle Celt, Major Mercury, the senior drum horse in the Household Cavalry who left Eglwyswrw in 2008. Celt died in 2021 and is now buried at the farm where he was born.