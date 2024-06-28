Joshua Tayman almost died on March 26, 2022, when he fell 50ft into a river close to Swallow Falls near Snowdonia.

After being resuscitated by his friend Benjamin Robert and a doctor who was passing by, Wales Air Ambulance arrived to fly Joshua to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he received lifesaving treatment.

Joshua Tayman was saved by Wales Air Ambulance after falling 50ft into a river. (Image: Lisa Wilson) Joshua said: “Without the help of the Wales Air Ambulance and everybody that helped me, including Benji, I wouldn’t be here today to see my baby, my girlfriend or my mum. So, it’s not just affected me, it’s affected multiple people along the way.

“To the medics who came to me and my friend Benji, it’s as black and white as it can be - I would not be sat here without you.

“You save lives every day and I just can’t thank you enough for that. I think the Wales Air Ambulance is an invaluable service and many people would be lost without it.

“I have made a full recovery since my accident and my health is perfect.

“I would firstly like to thank Benji for risking his own life to save mine as well as all the people at the Wales Air Ambulance and also Royal Stoke University Hospital for all the care they showed me.”

Wales Air Ambulance has now reached it’s 50,000 mission milestone, 23 years after the charity was formed in 2021.

Wales Air Ambulance has reached a 50,000 mission milestone. (Image: Lisa Wilson) Joshua was one out of thousands of lives the emergency service has saved as it has become the largest air ambulance operation in the UK with four helicopters and a fleet of rapid response vehicles.

Chief executive of Wales Air Ambulance, Dr Sue Barnes said: “We mark this milestone with huge gratitude – we are truly humbled.

“This would not have been possible without the continued support and dedication of our supporters, volunteers, employees, medics, pilots and engineers – past and present.

“Behind each mission, there are human stories. On 50,000 occasions, the medics on board our vehicles have been tasked to help someone in need.

“When past patients and their families visit us, they often bring their family and friends – sometimes their young children.

“At that point, you realise that the impact of our charity is far greater than just the patient themselves. We have also impacted the lives of their family and friends who, without our service, may never have been reunited with their loved ones.”

Wales Air Ambulance is entirely funded by public donations and needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its service running.

To mark it’s milestone, the charity is asking supporters to keep donating so they can continue to assist those in need.