The Welsh actor is set to reprise his role of the naive but well-meaning Uncle Bryn when the hit BBC sitcom returns for one final Christmas Day special this year.

A key storyline for his character was the enduring mystery around a fishing trip which he took with his nephew Jason, played by Robert Wilfort.

Viewers have never been told what happened on the excursion except that the two men were close before the incident and that the mention of it makes both of them uncomfortable.

Asked if the mystery will be solved in the last episode, Brydon told The Zoe Ball Breakfast show on BBC Radio 2: “I hope not because I think it’s great that it’s this thing.

“I think it would be a mistake because then people will stop asking, won’t they?”

Speaking of his hopes for the episode, he said: “Just more of the same, really. I always love it.”

He said he particularly enjoyed a speech in the last script where he talks about meeting a woman at a service station who claimed she had lost her wallet and needed to buy a phone.

“He’s so gullible, so that’s lovely to play because the words are just beautiful, I mean it’s a gorgeous script,” he added.

“And then you get to play that and I was playing it to the rest of the cast because we’re all at the pub, they’re all sat there, so you’re looking at the other components then, you can see Matt Horn, you know the way he does his great reaction shots, that sort of double take.”

Rob Brydon reveals what he doesn't want to see happen in the finale (Image: PA Media)

Brydon admitted he does not have any specific requests for things he would like included, adding: “I just can’t wait to read it and see what they have done.”

The hit TV series, co-written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden).

The pair announced in May that the show will return one last time by sharing a photo to Instagram of them holding a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.”

Alongside the post Corden wrote: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

That post by Corden revealing the finale script (Image: Instagram)

Welsh actress Jones had previously shut down rumours that the series would return, telling RTE Radio 1 in February that it was “sadly a rumour”.

The comedy followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.

Running for three series from 2007 to 2010, the festive special in 2019 ended with viewers wondering if Smithy would yes say to Nessa’s proposal.

The festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years when it aired, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

Gavin and Stacey back for another Christmas special (Image: PA Media)

On the Radio 2 show on Friday morning, Brydon also took his name out of the running for the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

He said: “I’ve seen my face come up on stuff and they say: ‘Oh, yeah, he’s doing it’ and I can tell you, apparently, I’m not.”

The actor explained that he would not sign up for the dancing competition as he feels his knees would give way on day one of rehearsals.