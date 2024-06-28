A missing person alert was issued after 65-year-old Michael went missing in the New Quay area.

Police said that he was last spoken to on Sunday. He was believed to be driving an Enterprise rented van.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police put out a missing person appeal yesterday, Thursday, saying that Michael was believed to be in the New Quay area or the wider Ceredigion area.

Later yesterday evening a spokesperson for the force confirmed that a body had been found.

“Sadly, we can confirm a body has been found in the search for Michael," said a spokesperson for the force.

"His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with the family."