Yesterday afternoon police, fire fighters, an air ambulance and paramedics were all called following reports that a man had got into difficulties in water at an address near St Davids.

Police have confirmed today that a 74-year-old man died at the scene.

Mid and West Wales Fires and Rescue Service crews from Haverfordwest, St Davids and Carmarthen Fire Stations all attended the incident at around 3.55pm yesterday, Thursday, June 27.

The fire service confirmed that its Swift Water Rescue Team located and retrieved the man from a three-metre-deep pond, measuring 40 metres by 20 metres.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the death was not being treated as suspicious and that the man’s family had been informed of the incident, as had HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire.

A statement from the force said:

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire and rescue service and ambulance, however, sadly, a 74-year-old man died at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“His next of kin have been informed of the incident, as well as HM Coroner.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service added:

“At 3.55pm on Thursday, June 27th, Mid and West Wales Fires and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Haverfordwest, St Davids and Carmarthen Fire Stations were called to an incident near St Davids.

“One male was located and retrieved from water by the Swift Water Rescue Team from a pond measuring 40m by 20m and 3m deep.

“The incident required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police, Air Ambulance and paramedics also in attendance.

“MAWWFRS crews left the scene at 6.05pm.”