John Bates, 57, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest appeared at Swansea Crown Court last Friday, June 21.

He was accused of making six Category A indecent photographs of children; 41 Category B photographs and 103 Category C photographs.

All 150 photographs are alleged to have been made between October 20 2016 and March 9, 2022 at a Pembrokeshire caravan site.

Bates entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. He is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court in October.