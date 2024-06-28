A Pembrokeshire man has been charged with making more than one hundred indecent photographs of children.
John Bates, 57, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest appeared at Swansea Crown Court last Friday, June 21.
He was accused of making six Category A indecent photographs of children; 41 Category B photographs and 103 Category C photographs.
All 150 photographs are alleged to have been made between October 20 2016 and March 9, 2022 at a Pembrokeshire caravan site.
Bates entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. He is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court in October.
