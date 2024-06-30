Paul Stuart Chesher, 66, of Herbrandston, appeared at Swansea Crown Court last Friday, June 21.

He entered guilty pleas to two counts of attempting to intentionally incite a child under the age of 13, to engage in sexual activity, namely masturbation, not reasonably believing that she was over 16.

Both these offences took place in September 2021.

Chesher also admitted attempting to intentionally communicate with the same victim for the purpose of sexual gratification, not reasonably believing her to be 16 or over, and that the communication was sexual.

This took place between August October 2021.

Chesher admitted all three charges and is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court next month.