The Lookout at St Dogmaels is for sale with Fine and Country with an asking price of £1,600,000.

Described by the agents as ‘a remarkable estuary-view property estate’ The Lookout also boats more than eight acres of versatile land.

The properties were built between 2018 and 2019 by local developer Matthew Greenland.

Property highlights include a unique architectural heritage which epitomize high-end bespoke living.

The eco-friendly modern main house has five en-suite bedrooms and an eco-friendly sedum roof. Enhancements include panoramic floor-to-ceiling glass windows, state-of-the-art security, a custom gym, and a large agricultural barn.

The lower ground floor is ingeniously set into the hillside, featuring a 'secret' reception room that promises both privacy and exclusivity. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the home ensure the estuary view is always within sight.

The Old Sty is a converted derelict farm building that served as the developer’s residence during construction and is now a luxurious supplement to the main house, adhering to its restricted planning consent for accommodation.

This beautifully appointed three bedroom annexe offers flexibility for multi-generational living, an Airbnb venture, or as opulent guest accommodation.

The property also boasts self-sustaining land with agricultural benefits: offering a potential income from organic hay, with minimal maintenance required, offering both practical and picturesque value.

The attractive land also comes with potential for stables amidst the agricultural barn.

Recent upgrades include dual electric gates, a bespoke boot room, state-of-the-art CCTV, a new alarm system, and comprehensive landscaping.

Additional facilities include a modern gym and a spacious 60'x40' agricultural barn equipped with an electric door, suitable for garaging or equestrian use.

The current owners are selling to relocate closer to family. The agents say that they have cherished their time in this idyllic setting. Their experience underscoring the property’s capability to provide a serene and fulfilling lifestyle.

“The Lookout is a testament to architectural beauty, community spirit, and the peaceful Welsh lifestyle,” said the agents. “We invite you to schedule a viewing to fully appreciate what this exceptional property has to offer.

“This opportunity to own a piece of St Dogmaels’ enchanting landscape and vibrant community life is truly a rare offering.”

For more information and to request a viewing contact Fine & Country on westwales@fineandcountry.com or 1974 299055.