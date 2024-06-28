The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including Kit Kat, Smarties, Nesquik and Nescafe coffee.

Nestle has axed several products from its range recently.

In November last year, Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Then in February (2024), Nestle revealed it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Discontinued UK chocolates and sweets

Nestle confirms Yorkie Orange chocolate bars have been discontinued

Nestle has now confirmed it has added the limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - to the list of recently discontinued products.

Fans have been unable to find the chocolate bars in stores lately and took to social media to ask the company where they had gone.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked: "@NestleUKI what’s happened to the orange yorkies? They been out of stock all over West Yorkshire for months. When will they return?"

Nestle confirmed it had discontinued the chocolate from its range and explained it has no plans on bringing it back "at present".

Although sales of the limited edition Yorkie Orange were very good, there are no plans at present to introduce this product on a permanent basis. However, our marketing policy is constantly under review and your comments have been noted. — Nestlé UK & Ireland (@NestleUKI) June 21, 2024

A Nestle spokesperson on X commented: "Unfortunately, Yorkie Orange has been discontinued from our range. We'll definitely let the team know that you would like to see it back.

"Although sales of the limited edition Yorkie Orange were very good, there are no plans at present to introduce this product on a permanent basis.

"However, our marketing policy is constantly under review and your comments have been noted."

Fans were left shocked by the announcement, with one commenting: "Why on earth has it been discontinued?! It’s ten times better than Terry’s chocolate orange!"

Nestle isn't the only confectionary company to have axed products from its range in recent months.

Cadbury has also revealed it has discontinued several products including its Dairy Milk Chocolate Orange and peanut caramel crisp chocolate bars.

Nestle launched Yorkie Orange chocolate bars back in 2021. (Image: Nestle)

Nestle announce release of new KitKat Chunky chocolate bar

But it's not been all bad news for Nestle fans with the company announcing the launch of a new KitKat Chunky chocolate bar - KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate.

The new KitKat Chunky will feature a chocolate crispy wafer coated in smooth milk chocolate.

It will join other spin-off flavours including Caramel, Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Biscoff, Chocolate Fudge, and New York Cheesecake as part of the KitKat Chunky family.

The new KitKat Chunky Crunchy Double Chocolate will be released exclusively at Sainsbury's and SPAR stores across the UK on Thursday, June 27.

It will then become available in other stores across the country from July 8.

This is not the first new chocolate bar released by Nestle in 2024.

The confectionery company has already launched a number of new products this year including a white chocolate KitKat and several new Aero flavours including Strawberry and choco-hazelnut.