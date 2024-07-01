Jakub Borzym, of Ponterwyd, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It was alleged that he pulled a BB air pistol on a woman at an address on Bryn Salem in Felinfach on May 27.

The court heard that this caused the victim to fear unlawful violence would be used against her.

Borzym admitted the offence.

“It’s a BB pistol but it looks like a normal gun,” prosecutor Thomas Scapens told the court.

“It’s a very brief incident,” Dyfed Thomas said, in mitigation.

“It’s a loss of temper. It’s literally seconds.”

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and warned Borzym that all sentencing options remain open.

He will return to court to be sentenced on July 22.