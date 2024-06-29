A recent study revealed that shoppers could each save an average of £532 a year by using voucher codes, the equivalent of £1,223 per household.

The savings would translate to around £10 a week for your groceries.

The data, provided by MyVoucherCodes, also reviewed four popular supermarket brands, to find which one offers the biggest savings through voucher codes.

Overall, based on the average discount provided and minimum spend required, Sainsbury’s proved to have the best savings.

Consumers save almost a fifth (22%) on their weekly shop when using voucher codes at Sainsbury’s, a higher percentage than any other supermarket in the study.

Sainsbury’s was followed by Morrisons (18.82%), Waitrose (14.17%) and Iceland (11.38%).

One member of the MyVoucherCodes team, with a household of two adults and a child, found they could save £25.57 a week and £1,330 a year, making a big difference to their grocery spending.

Sarah-Jane Outten, savings expert for MyVoucherCodes, said: “Food is a necessity that everyone has to shop for, so finding ways to lower costs can be a game changer for those struggling. There are loads of ways to go about this, but voucher codes are a really easy trick to use, and often a lot more effective than many realise.

“We took a look at how much different members from our team spend on their weekly shopping. This included a household of one adult, a household of two adults, and a household of two adults and a child.

“The average came to about £67 per week, but after applying voucher code savings, this was reduced to £49.

“This means that over the course of a year, our team can save an average of £975, which makes quite the difference.

“For some, that could mean affording their car insurance, house bills, or other necessities, so the savings truly do add up.”