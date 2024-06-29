Located 200 yards away from Pembroke Castle, Old Kings Arms Hotel has 17 en-suite bedrooms, three separate trading rooms, courtyard garden & car park, owners’ accommodation and net sales of £730,364.

The property has been owned by the same family since 1953 and the sale offers the perfect opportunity for a new owner to capitalize on the businesses’ exceptional reputation.

The hotel has 17 en-suite bedrooms for customers. (Image: Rightmove)

There are 30 covers in the Kings Bar & dining area. (Image: Rightmove)

The Residents Lounge is on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) The letting bedrooms are situated over two floors and the accommodation is filled with tourists during the summer months.

Meanwhile, the ground floor is where the main operations of the business exist with a lounge bar, The Kings Bar & dining area, restaurant and commercial kitchen area.

The Lounge bar is at the front of the property and consists of 25 covers, a bar servery area and exposed stone walls.

Then there are 30 covers in the Kings Bar & dining area with a fully fitted bar area and a fireplace alongside 30 covers in the restaurant with another fireplace.

On the ground floor there is a commercial kitchen area. (Image: Rightmove)

Owners accommodation includes two en-suite double bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

Outside the property there is parking space for 20 cars. (Image: Rightmove) In the commercial catering kitchen, there is a walk-in fridge and freezer and a preparation area.

The floor also contains customer bathrooms and a staff room.

On the first floor there is another restaurant and The Residents Lounge.

The Residents Lounge has a bar servery and feature fireplace while the first-floor restaurant boasts 25 covers and a bay window which provides views of the town centre.

Customers can also relax in the courtyard garden area with space for 16 people and outside the property the parking space can fit 20 cars.

As for owners’ accommodation, there are two floors consisting of two en-suite double bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen, study lounge and utility area.

Furthermore, after a formal viewing and completion of a Non-Disclosure Agreement, those who are interesting in purchasing the property will receive a full staff list.

The town of Pembroke is a suitable location for tourists and locals due to being a short drive away from beautiful beaches such as Barafundle Bay and walking distance to a range of shops in the area.

For more information about the Old Kings Arms Hotel, visit the listing on Rightmove.