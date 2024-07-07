The property is in Pleasant Valley near Saundersfoot and contains four double bedrooms, driveway parking for multiple vehicles, beautifully kept gardens and a modern open plan kitchen.

Wisemans Bridge beach is approximately a 20-minute walk away from the home while Saundersfoot beach can be reached via a ten-minute drive.

The property has four double bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a spacious open plan kitchen with a breakfast bar. (Image: Rightmove)

Towards the left side of the house there is a garden gym and a manicured lawn. (Image: Rightmove) Due to being located near Pembrokeshire Coastal Path, the property also boasts natural and serene views.

The modern open plan kitchen is located on the ground floor, comprising a dishwasher, a breakfast bar with space for two seats, polished slate tile flooring and windows which provides a view of the rear garden.

The dining area is part of the kitchen and consists of a family-sized dining suite.

In the main lounge there are glazed French doors opening to a decked seating area and an electric fireplace with polished stone surround.

Then there is the living room with oak flooring and triple aspect windows to the front and the utility room that has space for a washing machine, integral freezer, stainless steel sink with a drainer and an extractor fan.

The main lounge leads into a decked seating area outside. (Image: Rightmove)

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) There is one en-suite double bedroom on the ground floor which has its own dedicated access through French doors at the front and a lockable interconnecting door to the main house offering the potential for a self-contained guest annex.

Meanwhile, the master bedroom is on the first floor with an en-suite shower room, a walk-in wardrobe, extra storage space and a Velux window.

The two remaining bedrooms are on the same floor and are relatively spacious with double beds.

A family bathroom exists too, featuring a gorgeous double ended bathtub, pedestal wash hand basin, feature wall with mosaic tiling and a tiled floor.

Outside there is a large rear garden which includes a garden room, Zen garden, zoned seating areas and a variety of flowering shrubs.

Towards the left-hand side of the house there is a rose arch leading to a garden gym and a neat, manicured lawn.

At the front of the property, you will find a large decking area and a driveway that has enough space for five cars.

For further information about this property, get in touch with Chandler Rogers or view the listing in more detail on Rightmove.