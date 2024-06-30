Charles is around 5’8, walks with a limp and sometimes wears a plaster on the back of his head.

He drives a Brown Dacia Duster and was last seen in the Brynamman Area.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police have released the following statement: “Charles is described as approx. 5”8 tall, stocky build, short grey hair but balding with a white beard.



“He is possibly wearing a light coloured, possibly yellow shirt and wearing a beige cap.



"He has been described to walk with a limp and may be wearing a plaster on the back of his head.



“Charles is believed to have last been in the Brynamman Area. He may be in his vehicle a Brown Dacia Duster, index CP66 OCH.



“Do you have information that might help us find him? Please, let us know:

💬 | Direct message us on social media

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

📞 | 101

“Quote reference 142 of 29th”