An 85-year-old man with a beige cap and a light-coloured t-shirt is missing from his home in Cross Hands.
Charles is around 5’8, walks with a limp and sometimes wears a plaster on the back of his head.
He drives a Brown Dacia Duster and was last seen in the Brynamman Area.
Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police have released the following statement: “Charles is described as approx. 5”8 tall, stocky build, short grey hair but balding with a white beard.
“He is possibly wearing a light coloured, possibly yellow shirt and wearing a beige cap.
"He has been described to walk with a limp and may be wearing a plaster on the back of his head.
“Charles is believed to have last been in the Brynamman Area. He may be in his vehicle a Brown Dacia Duster, index CP66 OCH.
“Do you have information that might help us find him? Please, let us know:
💬 | Direct message us on social media
🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson
📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk
📞 | 101
“Quote reference 142 of 29th”
