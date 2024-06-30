The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle went missing on June 17 while on holiday in Tenerife.

He had set off on foot back to his accommodation from the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island which was about an 11-hour walk from where he was staying.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park.

The teenager from Lancashire went missing on June 17 (Image: Family Handout/PA Wire)

He had reportedly been driven to an Airbnb property in Masca.

The BBC reports that Tenerife's Guardia Civil told the news organisation: “The search operation is over. Yesterday was the final day of the search”.

On Friday, the force had appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters and individual volunteers who are experts in rugged terrain to assist in a “busqueda masiva” (massive search) on Saturday.

The search in the village of Masca, near his last-known location, has taken in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Despite the call for a “massive search”, less than 12 members of the public showed up to the meeting point to help search for the missing teen.

Police, firefighters, search and rescue personnel and volunteers have helped look for Slater but were unable to find him.

Helicopters, rescue dogs and drones have also been used in an effort to find the teenager, who was last heard from when he called his friend Lucy Law on the morning of June 17.

Lancashire Constabulary said it had made “an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources” which was rejected by Spanish authorities.