Police are now asking for locals to check sheds, garages and outbuildings to locate Charles.

Those travelling from Brynamman along the A474 towards Pontardawe are also advised to reports sightings of a man driving a Brown Dacia Duster.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We continue to search for 85-year-old Charles from the Cross Hands area.

"He was last believed to be in the Brynamman area on June 28th, and we appeal for residents in this area to check outbuildings, sheds, and garages they may have.

“We would also like to ask those who may be travelling from Brynamman along the A474 towards Pontardawe, to report any sightings of a man matching Charles description or a Brown Dacia Duster, index CP66 OCH, to contact us.

“Charles is described as approx. 5”8 tall, stocky build, short grey hair but balding with a white beard.

“He is possibly wearing a light coloured, possibly yellow shirt and wearing a beige cap. He has been described to walk with a limp and may be wearing a plaster on the back of his head.

“Thank you for all your support and sharing our post.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch:

🖥️ | https://orlo.uk/3QyZe

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

💬 | Direct message us on social media

📞 | 101 Quote ref: 142 of 29th”