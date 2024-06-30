A community pub is offering a £10 voucher for the best names for a political meal on election day.
After the vote on Thursday, Crymych Arms Community Pub is organising a voter’s meal and drink event.
Election meal names must be sent to the Crymych Arms Facebook page before 12pm on Wednesday (July 3) for a chance to win the voucher.
The following election meal names have already entered:
- Sunak Soup of the Day
- Farage Fish & Chips
- Starmer Steak Roll
- Ap Iorwerth Apple Pie and Custard
- Davey Danish Pastry selection
Election meal orders can also be pre booked by calling 01239 831435.
Locals are reminded to take their voter ID with them when voting and then calling the pub for a post political meal and possibly an exit poll karaoke.
Crymych Arms has been refurbished after reopening in December 2023.
The only pub in Crymych village was bought by the community in October 2023 after being shut for two years.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here