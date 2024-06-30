After the vote on Thursday, Crymych Arms Community Pub is organising a voter’s meal and drink event.

Election meal names must be sent to the Crymych Arms Facebook page before 12pm on Wednesday (July 3) for a chance to win the voucher.

(Image: Crymych Arms)

The following election meal names have already entered:

Sunak Soup of the Day

Farage Fish & Chips

Starmer Steak Roll

Ap Iorwerth Apple Pie and Custard

Davey Danish Pastry selection

Election meal orders can also be pre booked by calling 01239 831435.

Locals are reminded to take their voter ID with them when voting and then calling the pub for a post political meal and possibly an exit poll karaoke.

Crymych Arms has been refurbished after reopening in December 2023.

The only pub in Crymych village was bought by the community in October 2023 after being shut for two years.