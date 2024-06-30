It gets so busy during the summer months and in the holidays there are queues to get up to the summit.

Snowdon - which is the tallest mountain in England and Wales at 1,085 metres (3,560 feet) - is a much-loved tourist attraction boasting a 5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 2,788 reviews.

The Miners' and Pyg Track circular route was named the most popular walking trail in the UK for 2023. (Image: Getty Images)

One person, describing their experience climbing Snowdon, said: "Just a beautiful place, challenging and yet peaceful. Amazing experience."

While another added: "Absolutely amazing experience, amazing once in a lifetime views with awesome company!"

The Miners' and Pyg track circular route was even named the most popular walking trail in the UK in 2023 by AllTrails - one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world and recently named Apple's iPhone App of the Year.

But not everyone seems to agree with the high praise for Snowdon.

"Whatever possessed them to put it in Wales?" - tourist left fuming after Snowdon walk

Just over 20 people, out of the 2,788 reviews on Tripadvisor, described their experience of Yr Wyddfa as "terrible", giving it a one out of five rating.

One person described the climb as "rough and steep" before suggesting the mountain should be relocated.

The review reads: "Its way too rough and steep. The weather is atrocious and whatever possessed them to put it in Wales? It would be much better in Cornwall."

Another person, saying they were "lied to", was disappointed by the lack of a Welsh greeting upon reaching the summit.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The reviewer said: "Awful experience. On reaching the peak there wasn't a leek or daffodil garden, nor a choir of Welsh miners. It was also raining and it wasn't warm."

While a third person, describing the walk to the summit as "exhausting", suggested hand rails should be added on Snowdon to help make the climb a little easier.

The visitor commented: "The views at the top did not compensate for walk that is very difficult. I wished there were handrails. A health person will struggle to get to the top. Athletes only walk."