The supermarket is recalling its Iceland 4 Golden Savoury Rice Steam Bags because they may contain crustaceans, fish, milk and molluscs that aren’t mentioned on the label.

As a result, the rice is a health risk for anyone with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.

The affected packs come in bags of 600g and have a best before date of November 16, 2025.

Friday 28 June 2024 - @IcelandFoods recalls Iceland 4 Golden Savoury Rice Steam Bags because of undeclared allergens: https://t.co/3DjA4ZhXll #FoodAllergy pic.twitter.com/KfCSzPstQF — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 28, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Iceland is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Iceland store for a full refund. For more information contact Iceland Customer Services on 0800 328 0800.”

An Iceland spokesman added: “We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling this date code of the above product because it may contain undeclared fish, crustaceans, molluscs and milk and therefore poses a potential risk to people that have an allergy.

“Only the best before date listed in this notice is affected.

“If you have purchased any of the above product do not eat it.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.