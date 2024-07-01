The Grade II listed building has gone through significant restoration work to repair and update its facilities.

The £2.95 million project saw structural improvements made to the building, as well as creating a new direct access from the Greenfield Square Car Park, adding a new lift and public toilets, and installing new green energy upgrades.

“Not all the traders will be open immediately, but many will,” read a statement on the Cardigan Guildhall Market Facebook page. “Please come and support the traders old and new in their shiny new stalls.

“The building has been fully restored and upgraded to ensure that it's still here, serving the community, in another 160 years.”

The newly refurbished Cardigan Market Hall has been described as 'a real jewel' for the town. (Image: Georgina Windsor)

Speaking ahead of the opening, cabinet secretary for planning Julie James said: “With a focus on community facilities, improving visitor experience, making places more memorable and contributing to health and wellbeing, Cardigan Market Hall embodies what we are trying to achieve in our town centres across Wales.”

Councillor Clive Davies said: “This is one of the major projects in Cardigan that's been benefiting from Transforming Towns funding alongside capital investment from Ceredigion County Council.

“Heritage buildings can be quite costly to renovate, and without this support we wouldn’t be able to bring this facility back into use for the town.

“The market is a real jewel and will bring in new business and encourage the return of the existing business community we have in Cardigan.”