Adam Muskett was tragically killed alongside his girlfriend Katie Worrell on Thursday June 13, when their vehicle was involved in two-vehicle collision on the A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses.

Two cars were involved in the collision – a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta.

Tributes to Katie and Adam have been paid by their heartbroken families and by friends and teammates from local football clubs.

“Katie was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin,” said her family. “She lived life to the full, loving to travel and achieving so much in such a short time; she graduated with a Masters and worked hard.

“She loved her friends and Adam beyond words. Katie was kind, caring and beautiful and our lives will never be the same without her.”

Adam’s family said: “Adam, our loving son, brother, grandson and nephew. He loved life, his friends, Tenby, football and Katie very much.

“How do we move on without you, your big kind heart and cheeky smile.

“We are heartbroken and forever proud.”

Adam was a keen footballer and both Carew Sports Club and Tenby AFC. Both clubs have expressed their devastation at the tragedy.

Carew describing Adam as ‘ a real character, he was one of the nicest boys you would ever meet’.

“They (Adam and Katie) will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know them,” said the club.

Tenby AFC added: “Adam was one of our own, a true gentleman in every sense, he was respected amongst his teammates and opposition teams also. He showed tremendous passion and the will to win every time he put the red and black of Tenby AFC on.”

“Katie was the most beautiful person, a heart of gold and a zest for life. They were two of the nicest people you would ever meet and they will both be sincerely missed by us all at Tenby AFC and I’m sure the whole of Pembrokeshire.”

Adam’s funeral will take place at 11.30am on Saturday, July 6 at St. Mary's Church, Tenby.

This will be followed by private family only service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.

Those paying their tributes at the St Mary’s service are asked to wear what they are comfortable in. All colours are welcome to celebrate Adam’s personality and life.

There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Adam made payable to Cymru Football Foundation or Pembrokeshire Mind c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB.

Adam was the beloved son of Andrew and Helen, much loved brother of Hannah and grandson to Barbara Poole, Ray Muskett and Roger and Lynne Whinney. He was nephew to Susan Whinney and Paul Muskett and cousin to Jakob, August and Anni.