Air mattresses, a bath, barrels pallets, sun chairs, ladders and even a bike were used to create an array of impressive vessels all competing to take the title at Fishguard and District Round Table’s annual raft race.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

The race was the focal point of a fun day that included a sea swimming competition, sandcastle making, stalls, food, music and entertainment.

This year’s raft race saw a fabulous number of entries from groups, clubs, businesses and individuals.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

PK Plumbing’s raft, perhaps inspired by the Waverley’s recent Pembrokeshire visit, boasted an impressive paddle design, powered by an old bike.

The Sea Scouts took to sea in an old bathtub while the Whittle family simply sandwiched a huge slab of polystyrene between two inflatable air beds.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Other rafts were adorned with sunchairs and ladders, while Fishguard vets had to flip theirs upside down to make it work.

In the end simplicity won out, with the airbed raft, named a daft by its creators, coming first. In second place by a hair’s breadth were the sea cadets, third were Grace Newth and Chris Harries.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard vets came fourth, with the sea scouts bath coming in closely behind.

The paddle raft’s bike mechanism unfortunately failed and had to be brought to shore using paddles.

Bringing up the rear the race descended into the usual chaos as crew members squirted each other with water pistols, jumped ship and tried to sabotage their rivals.

In the swimming competition Neil Evans came first, Joe Volter second and William Anderson third. A shout out must also go to the Blue Tit swimmers who eschewed wetsuits to do the swim in just their cossies.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

“It was a great event,” said one attendee. “It is always such a fun day with something for all the family that raises money for local good causes. Well done to all involved.”

A Round Table spokesperson added:

"We are immensely grateful to all the competitors for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, and to the bands for their fantastic performances.

"A special thanks to Lowri Jones School of Dance for their wonderful show, and to everyone who had a stand and came out to support the event. Your participation and energy made this day a huge success for our community."