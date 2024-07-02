Shadow World forms the first of this year's Ar Ymyl y Tir 2024 On Land’s Edge Pre-festival events on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30pm.

The performance at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun is a haunting collaboration between storyteller Deb Winter and musician Jess Ward

It features hypnotic storytelling from Deb, woven with enchanting music from Jess on harp and fiddle.

There’s a border you can’t see, only feel. Some tremulous change in the air; an echo of music from the Otherworld.

Slip through that mysterious portal, shrouded in mist, into story-worlds full of magic, beauty and strangeness, conjured up by Deb’s vivid imagery.

Jess Ward’s playing is delicate and powerful; gritty and enchanting; ethereal yet earthy; rooted in Celtic tradition yet astoundingly innovative.

Music to soothe the heart and haunt the soul, whispering of other worlds.

To book tickets visit theatrgwaun.com/produ.../shadow-world-on-lands-edge, linked above.