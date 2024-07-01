Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard is holding the exhibition and auction at the theatre on Saturday, July 6.

All posters available will be displayed on the cinema’s big screen with comedic duo John and Clive holding the auction. The exhibition will begin at 3.30pm with the bidding starting at 4pm.

There are more than 300 quad sized posters of films screened in 2024 up for grabs.

The posters can be viewed in advance on the Theatr Gwaun website at theatrgwaun.com/poster-night.

Anybody who wants to submit a bid but can't make it to the event can do so by emailing boxoffice@theatrgwaun.com.

The exhibition and auction is the culmination of a trio of events at the theatre on Saturday.

It is preceded by follow the Abba themed Best Dressed Costume Competition (12:30pm) and the film screening of Mamma Mia The Movie (1:30pm) as part of a big weekend of events with Fishguard’s first ever AbbaGwaun Fest.

For more information, visit theatrgwaun.com.