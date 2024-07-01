Transition Bro Gwaun’s community pantry is located in the car park of Fishguard’s Gateway Club.

The pantry has been reconfigured since Covid so that the larger part of the shed is now used for storage and sorting while the food for distribution is kept in the pantry, a smaller shed tucked behind the larger one, next to the herb garden.

The pantry is open to anyone and everyone. The food is donated by registered food businesses or members of the public to stop it going to waste.

The Community Fridge and Pantry act as hub for the donated food, enabling it to be made accessible to anyone who can make use of it.

Pantry volunteers has a shock yesterday, Sunday, June 30. When they opened the door to the large shed it was in disarray, with units pushed away from the wall and items knocked to the floor.

(Image: Fishguard and Goodwick Community Fridge)

Closer inspection revealed damage to the outside wall of the shed which had been pushed inwards.

The volunteers think that the damage was probably caused by a vehicle reversing into the shed late on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The damage has been temporarily repaired so that the pantry can continue to provide its essential service.

Anybody who knows who may be responsible for the damage, or who may be able to donate time, materials or money for a permanent repair can contact community pantry coordinator Lesley Matthews on foodsaverchamp@gmail.com or by messaging Fishguard and Goodwick Community Fridge on Facebook.