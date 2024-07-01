There’s nothing worse than buying a new fluffy jumper, only to pull it out of the washing machine and find it could now fit a puppy.

With so many complicated and confusing care label symbols, it’s no wonder over 4,000 Brits turn to Google every month in search of answers to their clothes-washing questions.

With this in mind, fashion experts at QUIZ Clothing have revealed the answers, uncovering how you can decode care labels and avoid causing any damage to your most cherished items.

What do the different washing symbols mean on clothes labels?

Machine washing

A bucket with water in – This means your item is washing machine friendly.

A bucket with a cross through it – This means you shouldn’t wash your items in the washing machine, opt for handwashing or dry cleaning instead.

A bucket with a dot – This determines the temperature you can comfortably wash your items at, without causing damage.

If there is just one dot, this means wash on a low temperature, ideally no more than 30°C.

Two dots mean you can wash at 40°C or below, and three dots means it's safe to wash at 50°C or below.

A bucket with a number – Likewise, this is an easier way to determine the optimum temperature to wash the item.

A bucket with lines underneath – This symbol should be followed carefully. This tells you what spin cycle to choose for your wash load.

One line indicates you should select a lower spin speed on a synthetic wash. Two lines means you should opt for a wool or delicate wash.

Handwashing

A bucket with a hand in – If you spot this symbol, it means handwashing is the only recommended cleaning method for your item. This is likely to be the case for more delicate fabrics such as silk or cashmere.

A twisted rag – This means it's safe to wring your item out when it's wet.

A twisted rag with a cross through it – This means your item should not be wrung out to avoid stretching the material.

Dry cleaning

Circle – If your item has a circle in the care label, it must be dry cleaned only.

Circle with a cross through it – Dry cleaning is not recommended when caring for this item.

Circle with an ‘A’ – This dictates which chemicals you can safely use when dry cleaning. An ‘A’ recommends using any solvent.

Circle with a P – This recommends any solvent except for Trichloroethylene.

Circle with an F - Only use a petroleum solvent.

Drying symbols

A circle in a square – This item can be safely tumble-dried.

A circle in a square with a dot – This dictates the level of heat that your item can withstand.

One dot means you should keep the temperature low, two dots, medium temperature and three dots, high temperature.

A circle in a square with a cross through it – If you see this symbol on your care label, hang fire, this means you shouldn’t tumble dry, and opt for air drying instead.

Ironing symbols

An iron – This shows that it's safe to iron the item.

An iron with a dot – This displays what temperature is safe to use when ironing.

For one dot, keep the temperature low, this might be for delicate fabrics such as silk. For two dots, use a medium temperature, and for three dots, use the highest your iron can offer - this might be for fabrics such as linen.

An iron with a cross through it - If you see an iron with a cross through it, this simply means do NOT iron, under any circumstances.

An iron with steam – This item can safely be steamed.

