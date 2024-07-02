Matthew Gilbert, 39, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with sexual assault.

It was alleged that Gilbert touched the man without his consent in the Neyland area on September 28 last year.

He pleaded guilty on June 26.

The defendant will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on July 17, and he was granted bail until that date.

It was ordered that a pre-sentence report is prepared, and Gilbert was told he must register with the police.