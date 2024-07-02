Supermarket giant Morrisons has announced that they will be offering customers free meals as long as they say this magic word.
Running until Sunday, July 14, Morrisons Café customers can get a free jacket potato topped with Heinz Cheesy Beanz.
The jacket would normally set you back £3.50 with an extra cost of 75p for beans making it £4.25 altogether, but for the next few days, the meal is completely free.
But to claim the free jacket potato from the Morrisons Café you must say a magic word to staff.
The word you need to say is 'Henry'.
Morrisons Café giving away free meals this July
The free jacket comes as Heinz and Morrisons team up with the catchphrase to get the free meal inspired by the founder of Heinz, Henry Heinz.
The two brands want to help provide hot meals for those who are struggling to afford food in the current climate or are preparing for a stretch of time without the support of school meal programmes.
The 'Ask for Henry' initiative is inspired by previous campaigns of the same nature in 2022 and 2023 that saw Morrisons and Heinz feed tens of thousands of customers.
Customers can request the meal at any time throughout the two-week period and Morrisons Café colleagues have been trained on the code word - ‘Henry’ and will understand phrases like “Is Henry here?”, “Henry,” “Can I have a Henry?”, “Can I ask for Henry?” or similar expressions.
Alongside the 'Ask for Henry' initiative, the supermarket confirmed they will still be offering their Kids Eat Free plan so families can get a free kids meal when purchasing any adult main meal costing over £5.
Cadbury Freddo chocolate bars returning to 10p at Morrisons
The offer is available every day, seven days a week for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafés nationwide.
Discussing the 'Ask for Henry' scheme, Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Senior Buying Manager, said: “Customers continue to tell us how grateful they were for our previous ‘Ask for Henry’ initiatives and so we’re really pleased to be bringing it back. We know that the busy summer months can add to customers’ financial pressures, especially with extra mouths to feed, so we’re pleased to be partnering with Heinz and offering this delicious meal.”
Customers can claim the free meal in all Morrisons stores nationwide until July 14.
