A series of bonfires were lit across Wales last night (Monday) as farmers' pressure group Enough is Enough highlighted the importance of agriculture before the general election.
Events were held in Ruthin, Denbighshire, Pennal near Machynlleth, Brecon, Powys, Aberystwyth and Rhydlewis, Ceredigion, the BBC reported.
The main bonfire was held at Shadog Farm, Pentre-cwrt, near Llandysul, Ceredigion.
The event was supported by farming unions and rural businesses that rely on agriculture.
Group member Gary Howells told the BBC farming had not been given enough prominence during the election campaign.
"As a group, we're not very happy with how food security and agriculture has been talked about during the pre-election campaign," said Mr Howells.
"We've heard nothing about it. We talk a lot about the cost of food in the supermarkets.
"We witnessed with the Ukraine war, what can happen in a very short time. We have to make sure that we sustain our self-sufficiency."
Mr Howells also voiced frustration with a "lack of progress" in negotiations with the Welsh government over issues like the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and new rules to control agricultural pollution, due to be introduced in October.
