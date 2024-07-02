The Cleddau Bridge has been closed following concerns for the welfare of a person.
Police closed the bridge from 6.10pm Saturday June 29 after a member of the public reported fears for the safety of a person on the bridge.
The bridge was reopened to all traffic at 8.30pm.
“Police received a call at about 6.10pm, Saturday, June 29, raising concern for the welfare of an individual on Cleddau Bridge,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police.
“The road was closed and reopened at 8.30pm.”
Angle RNLI lifeboat was also launched at around 6pm on Saturday evening. It is not clear at present whether this was related to the police incident.
