Image by Vanessa, on Milford Waterfront, celebrated two decades in business with a sold-out fashion show at Tŷ Milford Waterfront.

Featuring 10 models and 130 outfits, that covered everything from black tie events to summer casual, the fashion show demonstrated how offer at Vanessa’s draws in clientele from all over the UK. The event was in support of Gelliswick Ladies Choir, who performed during the event.

“It was a pleasure to be able to celebrate my 20th anniversary with my customers,” said Vanessa Hackett, Owner of Image by Vanessa.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to all who attended the show. Over £1,400 was raised for Gelliswick Community Choir and I cannot thank our customers enough for their support and generosity.

“An extra special thank you to all our fabulous models and my staff, without whom the event would not have been possible.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I first opened my doors on Milford Waterfront. It’s been a pleasure to grow my business in such a beautiful location.”

Vanessa also thanked sponsors The Port of Milford Haven, Tŷ Milford Waterfront and Pure West Radio.

Natalie Hunt, destination manager at Milford Waterfront, who also modelled in the the fashion show added: “Image by Vanessa’s is an amazing success story for businesses. Having been at Milford Waterfront for 20 years, Image by Vanessa’s is a true staple of what is on offer here for visitors. We are so proud to be the home to such a well-run and truly unique fashion boutique.

“Vanessa’s brings visitors from all over to get beautifully curated fashion pieces for events, holidays and every day.

“We are incredibly pleased to have supported Vanessa’s anniversary fashion show and to continue to collaborate in the future.”

To find out more about where you can shop, eat and enjoy at Milford Waterfront, visit www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk.