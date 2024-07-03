The 16-year-old – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating.

It was alleged that the teenager attacked a woman at McDonald's in Pembroke Dock on December 14.

The case came before the court on June 27 and was adjourned.

The defendant, from the Pembroke area, will return to court on July 25 to enter their plea.