A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a tanker carrying around 20,000 litres of milk overturned near Narberth.
Emergency services were called at around 3.49pm on Monday, July 1 following reports of the overturned milk tanker on the B4314.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Narberth, Pembroke Dock and Whitland helped the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was assessed by a paramedic at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Firefighters and a local farmer worked to block the flow of milk spilling from the tanker and prevent it from entering the nearby watercourse. Natural Resources Wales were informed of the incident.
The road was closed, and the milk company sent a second tanker to decant the remaining milk in to.
Dyfed-Powys Police helped with the recovery of the tanker, and the fire service left the scene at 7.33pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here