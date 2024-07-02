Emergency services were called at around 3.49pm on Monday, July 1 following reports of the overturned milk tanker on the B4314.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Narberth, Pembroke Dock and Whitland helped the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was assessed by a paramedic at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A milk tanker overturned on the B4314 near Narberth. (Image: MAWWFRS)

Firefighters and a local farmer worked to block the flow of milk spilling from the tanker and prevent it from entering the nearby watercourse. Natural Resources Wales were informed of the incident.

The road was closed, and the milk company sent a second tanker to decant the remaining milk in to.

Dyfed-Powys Police helped with the recovery of the tanker, and the fire service left the scene at 7.33pm.