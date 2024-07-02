Whether you’re going to a destination where there are wildfires or you’re curious as to why a location has been affected by one, knowing a bit about them can come in handy.

Some holiday destinations such as Greece and Australia have suffered from recent wildfires.

What is a wildfire?





The National Geographic website explains: “A wildfire is an uncontrolled fire that burns in the wildland vegetation, often in rural areas.

National Geographic explained that wildfires are not limited to a particular continent or environment. (Image: Getty)

“Wildfires can burn in forests, grasslands, savannas, and other ecosystems, and have been doing so for hundreds of millions of years.

“They are not limited to a particular continent or environment.”

It added: “Wildfires can burn in vegetation located both in and above the soil.”

Is it safe to travel when there is a wildfire?





If you have plans to travel to a location where there is a wildfire, you’ll need to check travel advice updates to see if it’s safe to go.

The Government website allows you to search for your destination so you can find out if it’s safe to travel.

It’s a good idea to keep checking for updates in the lead-up to your trip as advice can change.

You can set up email alerts for when new information is added so you are kept up to date.

You can also turn on email alerts for all countries if you want to – this could be handy for those travelling through different countries or you could just select alerts for the countries you know you’re visiting.

If you do travel, you’ll need to make sure your insurance will cover you if there is a wildfire.