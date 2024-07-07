The creamery is based in Withybush, Haverfordwest and was built with the aim of providing ‘fully Welsh’ milk to all consumers.

This development will prevent milk produced on Welsh farms from going out of the country to be bottled and readied for sale in stores.

Managing director, Mark McQuade said: “On the first day we processed 20,000 litres of milk. In our first week we managed 150,000 litres and this week the figure has risen to 900,000 litres.

“The creamery has state-of-the-art technology in terms of homogenisers and pasteurisers to bottle milk. In five or ten years we want to double the volume of milk we are producing.

“There is the potential to supply more Welsh milk to major retailers. The Welsh council is a huge supporter of the creamery. We want to start with milk than build our brand until we get other dairy products up and running.

“This includes different variants of milk in the future. There is no need to move into England. Our creamery will allow all milk produced to stay local. We have filled a gap in the market."

For a behind-the-scenes look into Pembrokeshire Creamery, check out the pictures below.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is the first ever accredited milk-processing facility in Wales. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

The creamery is based in Withybush, Haverfordwest. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

'Fully Welsh' milk will be provided to consumers. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

Pembrokeshire Creamery processed 20 litres of milk on its first day. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

State-of-the-art technology is used in the creamery. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

Pembrokeshire Creamery will prevent Welsh milk from getting bottled outside of Wales. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

The Welsh council are a huge supporter of the creamery. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

900,000 litres of milk were produced this week. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

The creamery might offer different variants of milk in the future. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)

There is the potential for more Welsh milk to be supplied to major retailers. (Image: Pembrokeshire Creamery)