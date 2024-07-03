When it comes to deciding where to buy a house, the decision can be difficult, especially when you're looking to live in Wales.

From tiny villages built around ancient castles to towns pitched up right on Wales' dramatic coastline, and everywhere in between there are so many picture perfect locations to live.

So if you are thinking about settling down in Wales, here are some of the most sought-after locations to consider.

Most sought-after places to live in Wales

The most sought-after places to live in Wales, according to property expert Thomas Goodman from MyJobQuote, are:

Aberystwyth

Carmarthen

Abergavenny

Mumbles

Narberth

Presteigne

Vale of Glamorgan

Caernarfon

Pembrokeshire town among the most sought-after places to live in Wales

The "picturesque market town" of Narberth was named one of the most sought-after places to live in Wales.

Property expert Thomas Goodman explained: "Nestled in the heart of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Narberth is a picturesque market town known for its independent spirit.

"This charming town is a haven for art lovers, with a thriving artistic community showcasing their work in galleries lining the streets.

"Independent shops selling everything from locally crafted jewellery to Welsh woollen garments offer a unique shopping experience.

"Narberth boasts a relaxed pace of life, with a strong sense of community evident in the bustling market square and friendly cafes.

"Venture outside the town centre, and you'll be surrounded by stunning natural beauty. Explore hidden coves, dramatic cliffs, and pristine beaches, all within easy reach.

"Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, with its diverse landscapes and opportunities for outdoor adventures, awaits just beyond your doorstep.

"However, internet connectivity in some rural areas surrounding Narberth can be slower compared to more urban locations in Wales."