Steve Derrick played at Trefloyne for many years, and nearly 40 members turned out at the Penally club on a bright and sunny Saturday to compete for the Steve Derrick Trophy.

The money raised was a really significant amount for a local charity, said Marian Cooney-Dance from the Pembroke Dock-based Pembrokeshire Cancer Support.

She thanked everyone who helped to make the event such a success, especially the organiser, Wendy Derrick, who presented the cheque.

Although the competition featured separate men’s and women’s trophies, it was a truly mixed contest, with the overall winner being the player with the most stableford points.

Derek wins the trophy

A very healthy turnout returned some extremely good scores, and the award went to Derek Campbell, whose impressive 44 points gave him the overall win and the men’s trophy.

Runner-up in the men’s section was James Powell, coming home with a creditable 40 points. He was closely followed by Simon Rogers, just one point behind.

Top of the ladies’ list - and in overall ninth place - was Jane Meyrick, with her excellent 36 points.

Hot on her heels were Jean Haig and Julie Llama, both with 35 points apiece, but with Jean just taking second place on the back nine.

A spokesman for Trefloyne said: “Everyone agreed that it was a great day - and it’ll be back next year, with Wendy as determined as ever that it continues its upward trajectory and raises even more.”