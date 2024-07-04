The exhibition, organised by Learning Pembrokeshire, will showcase artworks created during the 2023/24 Life Drawing and Oil Painting classes.

The classes took place across Pembrokeshire, including Dinas and Haverfordwest, with many artists making their debut at the Joanna Field Gallery.

Paul King, one of the exhibiting artists, said: "The oil paintings are either still-life, portrait or landscape following the three terms of study.

"We are all amateur artists, and we all live in Pembrokeshire."

The artists' varied backgrounds and motivations contribute to a unique ensemble.

Despite different skill levels, they share a collective enthusiasm.

Mr King went on to say: "The general feeling is one of great excitement but we're also nervous and keen to put on a good show.

"The Joanna Field Gallery is a well-attended and high-quality gallery space which we wouldn't usually have the opportunity to exhibit in, so we are delighted that we are taking part."

He closed by expressing gratitude: "As a group, we’d like to thank the Torch Theatre and Learning Pembrokeshire as well as Mark Deane, our tutor, and each other for group support."

Mark Deane, the artists' tutor at Learning Pembrokeshire, praised the group's unity and support.

He said: "I am immensely proud to extend my heartfelt accolades to this exceptional group of learners who have participated in our life drawing and oil painting courses.

"Over the past year, each has brought their unique background and authentic motivation to our shared artistic journey, enriching our classes with diverse perspectives and experiences."

Detailing the harmonious artistic environment, Mr Deane continued: "The camaraderie and encouragement they have shown one another has created a nurturing environment where creativity and learning can flourish.

"It has been a privilege and a pleasure to guide them through the curriculum, and their enthusiasm and dedication has been a constant source of inspiration for me."

Mr Deane concluded by attributing the exhibition's success to sheer teamwork.

He said: "This experience has resulted in astounding achievements, the success is a testament to the group’s hard work, collaboration, and mutual support.

"I literally could not have done it without them.

"Thank you for making this journey so rewarding and memorable."

The exhibition at the Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre is open from July 2 until the end of the month.

For further details, contact the Box Office at 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.