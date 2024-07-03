POLICE have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing man from Cross Hands.
Dyfed-Powys Police launched an appeal to help find 85-year-old Charles after he was reported missing from his home last week.
It was believed he had last been seen in the Brynamman area.
Officers have now confirmed that a body has been found.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Charles’ family have been informed.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm a body has been found in the search for Charles.
“Formal identification has not been completed however his next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with the family.”
