Dyfed-Powys Police launched an appeal to help find 85-year-old Charles after he was reported missing from his home last week.

It was believed he had last been seen in the Brynamman area.

Officers have now confirmed that a body has been found.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Charles’ family have been informed.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sadly, we can confirm a body has been found in the search for Charles.

“Formal identification has not been completed however his next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with the family.”