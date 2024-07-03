A premises in Slade Lane, Haverfordwest, was burgled between midnight on June 19 and 6am on Friday, June 21.

Outhouses at the property were entered and power tools including a Stihl chainsaw and Milwaukee 18v drill taken.

Police are asking anybody who has been offered these items for sale. Or anybody who has any information to get in touch.

They would like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage taken in the Slade Lane area between June 19 and 21, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.

“Police in Haverfordwest are investigating a burglary at a property in Slade Lane, Haverfordwest which has occurred between midnight of 19th June and 6am, 21st June 2024,” said a force spokesperson.

“Various out houses were targeted with items stolen including a Stihl chainsaw and Milwaukee 18v drill.

“Have you been offered to purchase such items recently?

“Officers are interested in hearing from persons with any information that could help us with our investigations, particularly those who may have been in the Slade Lane area with dash camera footage or that have noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously.

If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.”

You can contact police by ringing the non-emergency 101 number, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or via https://orlo.uk/Ia79Q.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text 07811 311 908.

The crime reference number in this case is 24*548839.