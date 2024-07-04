The town's fire station is hosting a special event on July 11 where attendees can enjoy personal insights into the world of firefighting.

Organised by the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the event is an opportunity for anyone considering becoming an on-call firefighter.

These crucial community figures make up 75 per cent of all firefighters in the service.

The interactive experience will provide an overview of a modern-day firefighter's role, the recruitment process, and the essential nature of fitness in the job.

Participants can try on the kit, handle various pieces of equipment, and participate in a practical exercise.

Experienced crew members will answer questions and discuss career pathways, shedding invaluable light on what it's like to be a firefighter.

Spaces are limited so early booking is advised.

The event runs from 10am until 1pm.