Air Commodore Rob Woods toured Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre on June 21.

He was appointed Air Officer Wales in March and was joined by his staff officer Flight Lieutenant Ella Fortune during his visit.

The tour included the RAF flying boat station and the wartime Sunderland.

The visit also facilitated a surprise reunion with retired squadron leader Mike Hayes, a volunteer at the centre. Mr Hayes was part of the Air Commodore's team when he was a commanding officer at RAF St Athan.

Representatives from various organisations related to Pembrokeshire's aviation history greeted Mr Woods.

The RAF Wales team shares a close relationship with the Heritage Centre and future collaborations were discussed during the visit.

Mr Woods also paid a visit to Carew Cheriton Control Tower Museum.