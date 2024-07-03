The C3133 road from the Fedir Fawr Junction at Brynhenllan to the popular Pwllgwaelod beach near Dinas is closed between 9.30 and 5.30 today, Wednesday, July 3.

The road closure us taking place due to minor works being carried out by British Telecom.

The C3133 is the only vehicular access to the popular beach, which is also home to the highly acclaimed Old Sailors pub and restaurant.

Committed beach goers can still access Pwllgwaelod by parking at nearby Cwm yr Eglwys and walking along the valley.