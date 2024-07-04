Dr Siân George assumed her duties on June 22, 2024, having been selected by the Secretary of State for Transport.

The Port looks forward to benefiting from the wealth of board-level experience, maritime focus, and safety emphasis she brings.

Dr George is particularly acclaimed for her extensive knowledge of the marine renewables sector, within which she successfully advocated for UK and European policy and regulatory reform.

Her role involved securing more than €300m of public funding initiatives for the sector and developing a strategic vision for Europe’s marine energy resources.

Dr George replaces Dr Chris Martin, who ascended to the role in 2017 after joining as vice-chairperson in 2012.

Dr Martin was instrumental in overseeing key strides in the port's growth.

Dr George, cherishing her new role, said: "I am delighted to join the Port of Milford Haven and look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals for the business and for the region.

"I am very much looking forward to building on the great work undertaken during Dr Chris Martin’s tenure and continuing to ensure the port plays its part in creating a wealth of new opportunities for current and future generations."

Chief executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, further emphasised developments at the Port, saying: "Siân joins us at an exciting time.

"We are making significant investments in our pilotage operations to ensure we keep delivering our Waterway customers' needs, safely and effectively."