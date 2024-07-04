Youngsters from a Haverfordwest primary school took part in some Olympics fun with their own mini games.
The Year 3 pupils from Prendergast Community School got a taste of the upcoming Paris Olympics, thanks to their fun-filled sporting morning on June 20.
The sun-drenched sessions, packed with activities such as archery, basketball, cricket, tennis and football, were organised by the young ambassadors from Haverfordwest High VC School.
Overseeing the action was Carys Ribbon, Sport Pembrokeshire's gold young ambassador.
Dan Bellis of Sport Pembrokeshire said: "It was fantastic to see the young ambassadors from HHVCS planning and delivering such a wide variety of activities, and to see the Prendergast pupils so engaged and enjoying themselves.
"It was a really enjoyable and productive morning."
Sarah Worgan, teacher at Prendergast, said: "A massive thank you to the Haverfordwest High young ambassadors for the wonderful sports sessions.
"Everything was so well organised, and the children thoroughly enjoyed! All staff were highly impressed with the young ambassadors and their brilliant enthusiasm and professionalism."
