The literature festival will take place from August 9 to 11 in Llangwm.

To make his appearance at the festival more interesting is the fact that Lewis' maternal grandmother was from Haverfordwest and his paternal great-grandmother was sister to a former Bishop of St Davids.

Michael Pugh, director of the festival, said Lewis took 13 years to write Erotic Vagrancy.

He said: ‘'Although the concept of erotic vagrancy is not entirely unknown in Llangwm, this is the first time that it sits centre stage at the litfest.

(Image: Michael Pugh)

‘'Stephen Fry has called it one of the very best biographies he has ever read and I agree with him.

‘'This book took thirteen years to write and shares incredible and fascinating insights into the brilliant and broken sides of the twentieth century’s ultimate IT couple.’'

Mr Pugh said Burton and Taylor are not the only couple the festival is exploring this year.

The event will also commemorate the bicentenary of Lord Byron's death by celebrating the lives of Lord Byron and Mary Shelley.

Miranda Seymour is set to host a session synthesising her works on the couple's their relationship and what led to the birth of Frankenstein.

(Image: Michael Pugh)

Additionally, to honour Byron's love for Greece, resident Dora Duka will host a cook-and-taste celebration of her Greek family cookery.

The Cottage Inn is also adding to the Greek flavour, hosting a 'Byronic Banquet' on August 10, complete with Greek cuisine and prizes for the best Lord Byron and Mary Shelley.

The festival also promises to offer a range of entertainment, including family activities, poetry, music, arts, books, and more.