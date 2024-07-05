The purchase was made by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

These steps, located at the Frailty Ward at Withybush Hospital, are aimed at aiding the recovery of patients undergoing physiotherapy.

Lisa Marshall, senior sister, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the donations that have allowed us to purchase the new rehabilitation steps for the Frailty Ward.

“Having a set of stairs for our patient to practice with will enhance the recovery of our patients working with our physiotherapists on a daily basis.

“The steps will benefit the frailty pathway keeping our patients mobile, moving and active.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”