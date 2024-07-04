The annual Bluestone Pembrokeshire Coast Triathlon is taking place in Broad Haven, 30 years after the first ever event there in 1994, this Saturday, July 6.

The course consists of a 1.5km sea swim, a 42km bike ride and a 10km run.

The bike ride roads are not closed for the bike ride and cyclists will use the B4341, the B4327 and the B4327 towards Haverfordwest.

Cyclists have been given strict instructions on behaviour at junctions and where they will need to slow down and give was as well as a warning that anyone cycling dangerously here will have their number taken and a penalty applied.

However, with around 300 cyclists on the road, drivers have been asked to take care and warned that there may be some delays.

“The cycle course uses both the B4327 Haverfordwest road and the minor road to Milford,” said race director Dave Astins of Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club.

“There are no road closures and the roads remain open to all road users, but clearly with nearly 300 cyclists on the course there will be some delays.

“The course is a single loop so the cyclists will all be going in the same direction to minimise any disruption.

“Apologies in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The event starts at 8.30am with the swim in Broad Haven. It is anticipated that there will cyclists on the roads from around 9am to about 11.30am.

Part of the 10km run is off road, going along the coast path and through Broad Haven Holiday Park. Haroldston Hill in the village will be closed to traffic during the run.

Runners are urged to be courteous and give way to walkers on the coast path and to take care re-joining the B4341 at the bottom of Long Lane.

“If anyone fancies cheering the athletes on, I'm sure they would appreciate it,” added Dave.

This year’s event has been selected to be one of the stages of the Welsh Triathlon Super Series. The event is also hosting the Welsh Standard Distance Triathlon Championships, and is a qualifier for Tîm Tri Cymru 2025s.

The net profit from the triathlon supports Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club develop triathlon in Pembrokeshire, money will also be donated to a local good cause, Greenacres Animal Rescue, Support the Boardwalk, and the RNLI all benefitting from past events.

To find out more, visit www.pembstri.org.uk/events/pembrokeshire-coast-triathlon, linked above.