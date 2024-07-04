The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven this August will host "The Lion Inside", an endearing production aimed to spread cheer.

The play is adopted from the best-selling book by Rachel Bright and Jim Field, featuring a timid mouse seeking his courage.

The story is set in a dry, dusty place, under a majestic rock where a small, quiet, timid mouse lives.

The shy creature yearns to roar like a Lion, desiring to stop being overlooked by other beings.

The new stage adaptation is suitable for children aged three and above - presenting a delightful family experience.

Sarah Punshon, known for directing "The Jungle Book", leads the rendition with Eamonn O’Dwyer, renowned for his work on "Brief Encounter", penning the songs and lyrics.

Further enhancing the production's appeal is the visual spectacle tailored by Oli Townsend's set and costume design.

Conjoined with Laura Cubitt's entrancing puppetry, these elements create a vivid, enthralling experience captivating both children and adults.

"The Lion Inside" can be seen at the Torch Theatre on August 15 at 2pm and on August 16 at 11am, then again at 2pm.

Family tickets cost £50 whilst standard ones are £14.

You can secure your bookings or gather additional information by reaching the Box Office at 01646 695267 or visiting the website.